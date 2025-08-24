Players the 49ers Need to Cut, and other Preseason Takeaways
The 49ers injuries happen almost daily, and it’s exasperating. This time, promising UDFA DB Jakob Robinson out with a broken forearm late in the Charger game, Jacob Cowing will miss six weeks, Isaac Guerendo has a shoulder injury. The team should build a hospital next to the practice field; they’d fill it up in no time.
The most injured team
Since Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017, the 49ers are the league’s most injured team according to Football Outsiders, who have tracked NFL injuries since 2012. The Niners had the most injuries in the league in 2020, again last year, and are on pace for the hat trick in 2025. This isn’t just a Shanahan thing; it happened several years before he arrived. It’s a Niner thing.
Nothing has worked. Now what? Going back to my MBA classes, a best practices analysis. Canvas the league, see who stays relatively healthy and how. In this case, the Rams, Baltimore, Atlanta and Minnesota are ranked as the best. Talk to them, hire someone off their staff, figure this out.
Next, the Niners need to weigh injury risk in the draft more than they've done to date. Javon Kinlaw, they knew of the injuries, took him anyway, and look at the result. Mykel Williams played hurt all last year at Georgia, hurt now. I’m not saying health must be the lead characteristic in player eval, but it does need to be considered, not ignored.
Major changes are needed and long overdue.
The Faithful: Cut Jake Moody now. Right. Now.
Shanahan: "We’ll see how it goes during the year."
No one does tone-deaf better than Shanahan. He will defend his awful 3rd round pick to the last breath. If only he had that level of commitment to drafting offensive linemen early. Next year Faithful.
Meanwhile, Moody has more lives than an alley cat. Shanahan seems to believe Moody has a Hall of Fame career in front of him. No one else agrees, including Moody. Will it take The Faithful showing up at Levi's en masse with pitchforks and torches? It might.
Who else should be cut?
Ji’Ayir Brown. Rumors say the team wants to trade him, but where? NFL Europe ended in 2007. Carter Bradley. C’mon now. Nick Zakelj has been bad for years and is still bad. Will any of the three actually be cut? I listed them here with the expectation they’ll stay, and I think that’s a mistake.
They have some decisions to make on the defensive line. I would let go of Robert Beal Jr.; he’s had years and hasn’t delivered.
The cuts we can’t see coming
Surviving cutdown day may be temporary for some players. The Niners will comb the waiver wire looking for buried treasure, both lines, wide receiver, defensive back, and safety. Every year, there are rumors of offensive linemen who will be cut and then aren’t. It's the position group most out of balance in supply and demand, so cuts are rare.
I’d be surprised if the Niners aren’t active with external waiver signings. It’s warranted. The Niner depth from 40 to 53 on the roster is replaceable.
What should they do about Jauan Jennings?
Trade him. If they won’t pay Jennings what he believes he is worth, then move on. There seems to be some thinking that if they carry this into the season, Jennings will cave. I doubt it.
You would think they would learn from what happened with Brandon Ayuk and make a trade before it becomes a distraction. However, this team is fond of wishing things into being, and thinking Jennings will cave is the latest example of that fallacy.
Unlike Ji‘Ayir Brown, there is a trade market for Jennings, starting with Pittsburgh. However, playing chicken with Jennings and then deciding to deal him will be too late. The market for Jennings won’t stay open for long. My prediction is they will wish themselves into playing chicken and lose, and by then the trade market will be gone.
The good stuff
Another solid game from Nick Martin; he takes coaching well. Demarcus Robinson will be a factor for this team when he returns in Week 4. Three catches for 41 yards from Malik Turner, he looked good. Chazz Surratt with 11 tackles, he’s on the cutdown bubble. Good flashes from Darrell Luter Jr. and Jalen Graham.
Cut deadline
Rosters need to be down to 53 as of 1 pm Pacific on Tuesday.