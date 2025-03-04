Possible 49ers Target Signs Deal Before Free Agency
Well, this is a bummer.
Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is re-signing with the Cowboys on a four-year, $80 million contract. Odighizuwa was going to be one of the top free agents this year.
He had a career-high 4.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits for the Cowboys last season. Given the need at the interior, the 26-year-old Odighizuwa likely was a target for the 49ers entering free agency.
That dream is officially dead, and maybe also a relief to the 49ers. They don't seem to want to cash out on players this offseason. The 49ers had a chance at improving their defensive line in the Deebo Samuel trade.
Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was offered to them by the Commanders, but Allen's $15.5 million salary was too much for the 49ers to take on.
Odighizuwa is a better player than Allen, so maybe he would've been an easier deal to stomach. Either way, the 49ers appear to be more mindful with the deals they hand out than in the past.
It probably has to do with Brock Purdy's looming extension. Not to mention George Kittle is due for an extension as well. The 49ers also have several players tied up on lucrative deals.
So, unless the 49ers are strongly convicted on a free-agent player, don't expect them to shell out lucrative deals or be in the mix for the premier players.
