49ers Select Prominent Offensive Tackle in Latest Mock Draft

It wouldn't be a bad idea for the 49ers to follow this mock draft by selecting this player with their No. 11 pick.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou (79) lines up against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the first half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou (79) lines up against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the first half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
An offensive tackle is a major need for the 49ers entering 2025.

Trent Williams is probably entering the final year of his career, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to upgrade from Colton McKivitz. This year's NFL draft is the 49ers' chance to improve it with the No. 11 pick.

Pro Football Network released their latest mock draft, with the 49ers selecting Mizzou offensive tackle Armand Membou. Here is their breakdown of the pick.

"With Trent Williams turning 37 this summer and their offensive line wavering in 2024 (14th in PFSN’s OL+ metric), the San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a good spot to invest heavily in hog-mollies early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Those who have watched Missouri over the years know that Armand Membou has always been a physical specimen. His length, agility, and power have been apparent throughout his time in college. It was in 2024, though, that his technique took a big leap to match his physical tools."

Membou is ranked as the fourth-best offensive tackle on Pro Football Focus' big board. He earned an astonishing 90.4 grade, the fourth-best rank of all players at the position with zero sacks allowed.

2024 was Membou's breakout year with the previous two years spent ascending. It would be more enticing to draft him if he had another high level year like this past one.

However, I would argue it is encouraging to see him rising and improving. That can indicate he is coachable and has a strong work ethic.

Membou is a right tackle, so he wouldn't be a replacement for Williams. Although, I wouldn't put it past the 49ers to slide him over to the left whenever Williams calls it a career.

It wouldn't be a bad idea if the 49ers followed this mock draft and selected Membou with their No. 11 pick.

