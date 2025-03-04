Should the 49ers Sign Former Eagles CB Darius Slay?
A new player is set to join free agency.
The Eagles are releasing veteran cornerback Darius Slay as a salary cap casualty. Philadelphia save roughly $4 million with the release of the 34-year old.
Slay has no intention of retiring, so he will be available to sign. This is where the 49ers can jump in and inquire with him. Signing Slay wouldn't be a bad idea at all. They need another cornerback, especially a veteran one.
Deommodore Lenoir is their new anchor now that Charvarius Ward is most likely signing elsewhere. Renardo Green showed a lot of promise in his rookie season, but still has a long ways to go.
This is where a veteran's presence can aid Green and even Lenoir. The 49ers don't have that veteran in their secondary. Slay can be that player. He made that point to me during Super Bowl opening night about young cornerbacks needing a veteran to help them.
Should the 49ers sign Slay?
He will be a little too expensive, so no. As much as I think it would be a good idea, he isn't a player the 49ers should target given his cost. Slay is going to use his name and Super Bowl win to boost his value.
2024 wasn't a great season for him, but it's expected for a 34-year old. He can't run anymore and isn't dependable as a run defender. The 49ers want their corners to tackle. Slay is predominantly coverage, especially at his age.
It all depends on what the value is to have a decent player who is a widely respected veteran on the team. The 49ers could convince themselves that Slay is worth it.
Or, they could tell Green and the other young players to call him for advice instead. That is what Slay did with other veterans across the league to pick their brain.
Initially, Slay sounds like a solid addition, but not one that will be of significance. It's a pass.
