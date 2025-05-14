Pro Football Focus: Jauan Jennings is 49ers' Most Underrated Player
Jauan Jennings doesn't get enough respect.
He's one of the slowest wide receivers in the league, so people don't take him seriously as a No. 1 wide receiver. But he undoubtedly was the 49ers' No. 1 receiver last season. He led the entire team in targets with 113. No one else had more than 94.
Jennings isn't fast or explosive, but he's one of the best possession receivers in the league plus he's an elite blocker as well. That's why Pro Football Focus says he's the 49ers' most underrated player.
"Jennings came into the 2024 season facing a crowded depth chart in San Francisco, between Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and even 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, not to mention the added target competition of George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey," writes PFF's Jonathon Macri.
"Despite all odds, Jennings established himself as a top option on offense, ranking in the top 20 in PFF receiving grade (83.7), receptions (77) and yards per route run (2.26) in the regular season among qualifying wide receivers. Thanks to his most recent season, the former seventh-round pick is now in a prime spot to continue his stellar play in 2025."
Jennings is a great fit with Brock Purdy because Purdy doesn't have a big arm. He doesn't need a true deep-threat receiver. He needs a receiver who can make contested catches 10 to 20 yards downfield, and that's Jennings. Purdy can throw the ball blindly to him and have confidence that he will come down with it. Remember, Purdy said this offseason that he throws blindly 40 percent of the time.
Look for Jennings to lead the 49ers in targets again this season.