Raiders WR Davante Adams Reportedly is Open to Playing for the 49ers
This should come as no surprise.
Davante Adams wants off the Raiders and has listed the 49ers among the teams that we would be willing to play for, according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The other teams on Adams' wishlist reportedly are the Saints, the Steelers, the Bills, the Cowboys and the Ravens.
The 49ers appeal to Adams most likely because they're good and they're near his hometown of East Palo Alto. Which means joining the 49ers would be a homecoming of sorts for Adams, who's almost 32 and running out of time to win a Super Bowl.
But is Adams the best fit for the 49ers?
Adams is a high-volume wide receiver who demands the ball and is accustomed to getting 10 targets every game. The 49ers currently don't have many targets to go around. They're struggling to keep all of their weapons involved in the passing game as is. Unless the 49ers were to trade a wide receiver back to the Raiders in exchange for Adams, he would be superfluous in San Francisco despite how good he is.
In addition, Adams doesn't lock to block, and head coach Kyle Shanahan requires his wide receivers to block or he won't play them. So it's unclear if Adams would fully buy into Shanahan's culture.
I'm guessing the 49ers won't trade for Adams unless the Raiders want Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel in return. And it has been reported that the Raiders want a second-round pick in exchange for Adams, and I highly doubt the 49ers agree to that.
We'll see what happens.