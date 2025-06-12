Robert Saleh Explains Why the 49ers Signed Safety Jason Pinnock
Four years ago when Robert Saleh was the head coach of the New York Jets, they drafted safety Jason Pinnock to play cornerback.
After one year, they waived him and he got claimed by the New York Giants, where he became a starting safety. This offseason, he became a free agent, and Robert Saleh jumped at the opportunity to reunite with the young defensive back he once waived.
This week at minicamp, Saleh was asked about Pinnock.
“We drafted J.P. as a corner and halfway through his rookie year we moved him over to safety," Saleh said. "Credit some of the guys at the Jets that are still there, just kind of beat him out in that second year. But I've always been a fan of his athleticism, his length, his football IQ.
"He's a really good football player and just being with him over the course of the first couple of months, he's grown significantly from a maturity standpoint and he's attacked the heck out of it. He's going for it. So, with Jason, you're getting a guy that's going to add athleticism and speed and football IQ to your football team. And now that's just a matter of him competing and holding onto it.”
Sounds like Pinnock has a real shot to start for the 49ers. And to understand why, you need to understand what Saleh wants to do on defense.
For the past four years since Saleh left, the 49ers have wanted to rush four defensive linemen and drop seven players into coverage. They were passive and conservative. Saleh is much more aggressive. On passing downs, he often will rush five defenders, and the opponent won't know which five are coming. Saleh wants all of his defenders to be blitzing threats.
Pinnock recorded 6.5 sacks in the past three seasons with the Giants, so he's a threat. He also has the arm length, the quickness and the speed to cover tight ends and slot receivers man to man when other defenders blitz. He allows Saleh to call the pressures he wants to call.
The 49ers defense should look much different this year. I can't wait.