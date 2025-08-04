Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 3 leads the defense
Fred Warner has been a first-team All-Pro in four of his last five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He is simply the best player that currently plays at his position in the NFL, and that is undisputed.
As Warner hits the later stages of his career, the conversation will shift from his standing amongst his peers in the NFL to his standing amongst Hall of Fame-caliber players in the history of the league. Still, that only has Warner as the third most important player on the 49ers roster entering 2025.
Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 3 Fred Warner
Warner is the most important player on the defense, and this is a defense that features Nick Bosa, one of the most talented players at the most important position on that side of the football. Bosa raises the ceiling of what the defense can become, and if he goes off on a tear as a pass rusher, there is nothing opponents can do.
However, it is Warner who sets the floor, and the floor has been high with him in command of the unit. Warner calls the plays and communicates with the front and secondary. He is the literal man in the middle of the defense.
Beyond what he brings mentally, he is physically perfect for today's NFL. A bit undersized compared to old school linebackers, Warner is not afraid to stick his nose in the run game. However, he changes games by disrupting passing lanes and being an impact defender in the passing game. That is a rare ability in today’s NFL.
With youth at all levels of the defense, it is almost jarring to think what this unit may sink to if they did not have Warner in the middle keeping things together. However, with Warner, you can start to buy into some of these young pieces growing into their own. At the very least, you can expect any unit he plays on to bring a certain level of intensity.
Warner and Bosa are clearly the top two difference makers on the defense, and it is a pick-your-poison scenario. Because Warner has been a bit steadier, he comes in at number three.
Rankings up to Number 3
4. Nick Bosa
5. George Kittle
6. Christian McCaffrey
7. Deommodore Lenoir
8. Brandon Aiyuk
9. Mykel Williams
10. Kyle Juszcyzk
11. Ricky Pearsall
12. Jauan Jennings
13. Dominick Puni
14. Renardo Green
15. Colton McKivitz
16. Yetur Gross-Matos
17. Alfred Collins
18. Malik Mustapha
19. Jordan Elliott
20. Blake Brendel
21. Dee Winters
22. Bryce Huff
23. CJ West
24. Kevin Givens
25. Ji’Ayir Brown
26. Tre Brown
27. Upton Stout
28. Jason Pinnock
29. Ben Bartch
30. Spencer Burford