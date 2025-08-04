All 49ers

Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 3 leads the defense

One of the greatest 49ers of all time.

Parker Hurley

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) walks on the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) walks on the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Fred Warner has been a first-team All-Pro in four of his last five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He is simply the best player that currently plays at his position in the NFL, and that is undisputed.

As Warner hits the later stages of his career, the conversation will shift from his standing amongst his peers in the NFL to his standing amongst Hall of Fame-caliber players in the history of the league. Still, that only has Warner as the third most important player on the 49ers roster entering 2025. 

Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 3 Fred Warner

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) works out during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium.
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) works out during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Warner is the most important player on the defense, and this is a defense that features Nick Bosa, one of the most talented players at the most important position on that side of the football. Bosa raises the ceiling of what the defense can become, and if he goes off on a tear as a pass rusher, there is nothing opponents can do. 

However, it is Warner who sets the floor, and the floor has been high with him in command of the unit. Warner calls the plays and communicates with the front and secondary. He is the literal man in the middle of the defense. 

Beyond what he brings mentally, he is physically perfect for today's NFL. A bit undersized compared to old school linebackers, Warner is not afraid to stick his nose in the run game. However, he changes games by disrupting passing lanes and being an impact defender in the passing game. That is a rare ability in today’s NFL. 

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) carries the ball after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys.
Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) carries the ball after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With youth at all levels of the defense, it is almost jarring to think what this unit may sink to if they did not have Warner in the middle keeping things together. However, with Warner, you can start to buy into some of these young pieces growing into their own. At the very least, you can expect any unit he plays on to bring a certain level of intensity. 

Warner and Bosa are clearly the top two difference makers on the defense, and it is a pick-your-poison scenario. Because Warner has been a bit steadier, he comes in at number three. 

Published
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

