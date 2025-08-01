All 49ers

Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 6 changes the offense

The 49ers are a different team when this player is on the field.

Parker Hurley

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off to running back Christian McCaffrey (23) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best running back in the NFL when he is healthy. McCaffrey is the 49ers player to draft in the first round of any fantasy draft. He is a complete game-changer, and the San Francisco 49ers' offense completely shifted when they acquired him. However, somehow on this list he checks in at number six overall. 

Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 6 Christian McCaffrey

The moment that the 49ers acquired McCaffrey, you could feel that the entire offense shifted. In 2022, they rode his acquisition to the NFC Championship game, and in 2023, they made it to the Super Bowl. A notable difference in the 2024 outcome is that McCaffrey only played in four games. 

McCaffrey allows Shanahan to change the way that he calls the game. Shanahan will typically draft prototypical players for his scheme. He will have outside zone runners, inside runners, pass-catching backs, and all types of specialty players. McCaffrey is all of that. 

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the sideline against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images


It allows the team to open the playbook up more and be less predictable. They did not lean a certain way with McCaffrey on the field. More than that, his influence on the passing game put teams in a bind. When you have George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, and McCaffrey on the field, every team needs enough big bodies to defend the run. 

However, this allows McCaffrey to get matched up with bigger and slower players as a receiver. His value is immense. 

There are a variety of reasons that he sits at number six, though. In only playing four games last year, there is a legitimate concern about his stability moving forward. This is his age-29 season, and he is at a point in carries where running backs will typically wear down. 

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs a play from scrimmage during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The 49ers have tried to make up for that by drafting Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James in back-to-back drafts. Guerendo will now have some seasoning under him, and James has the potential to hit the ground running. When you also add in that this is a top-heavy roster with heavy hitters at key positions, the top six players on this roster are hard to shuffle through. McCaffrey could be argued as high as number one, but we made the tough decision to place him at six. 

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

