Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 6 changes the offense
Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best running back in the NFL when he is healthy. McCaffrey is the 49ers player to draft in the first round of any fantasy draft. He is a complete game-changer, and the San Francisco 49ers' offense completely shifted when they acquired him. However, somehow on this list he checks in at number six overall.
Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 6 Christian McCaffrey
The moment that the 49ers acquired McCaffrey, you could feel that the entire offense shifted. In 2022, they rode his acquisition to the NFC Championship game, and in 2023, they made it to the Super Bowl. A notable difference in the 2024 outcome is that McCaffrey only played in four games.
McCaffrey allows Shanahan to change the way that he calls the game. Shanahan will typically draft prototypical players for his scheme. He will have outside zone runners, inside runners, pass-catching backs, and all types of specialty players. McCaffrey is all of that.
It allows the team to open the playbook up more and be less predictable. They did not lean a certain way with McCaffrey on the field. More than that, his influence on the passing game put teams in a bind. When you have George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, and McCaffrey on the field, every team needs enough big bodies to defend the run.
However, this allows McCaffrey to get matched up with bigger and slower players as a receiver. His value is immense.
There are a variety of reasons that he sits at number six, though. In only playing four games last year, there is a legitimate concern about his stability moving forward. This is his age-29 season, and he is at a point in carries where running backs will typically wear down.
The 49ers have tried to make up for that by drafting Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James in back-to-back drafts. Guerendo will now have some seasoning under him, and James has the potential to hit the ground running. When you also add in that this is a top-heavy roster with heavy hitters at key positions, the top six players on this roster are hard to shuffle through. McCaffrey could be argued as high as number one, but we made the tough decision to place him at six.
Rankings up to Number 6
7. Deommodore Lenoir
8. Brandon Aiyuk
9. Mykel Williams
10. Kyle Juszcyzk
11. Ricky Pearsall
12. Jauan Jennings
13. Dominick Puni
14. Renardo Green
15. Colton McKivitz
16. Yetur Gross-Matos
17. Alfred Collins
18. Malik Mustapha
19. Jordan Elliott
20. Blake Brendel
21. Dee Winters
22. Bryce Huff
23. CJ West
24. Kevin Givens
25. Ji’Ayir Brown
26. Tre Brown
27. Upton Stout
28. Jason Pinnock
29. Ben Bartch
30. Spencer Burford