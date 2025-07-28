Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 10 stirs the drink 

All 49ers

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) takes a handoff from quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the second day of training camp.
Kyle Juszczyk will go down as one of the best signings of the Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch era. Even after the team released him this offseason, his re-signing may be what leads to the team making another playoff run. That sort of value has Juszczyk kicking off the top ten most important players this season. 

Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 10 Kyle Juszczyk

Juszczyk has been the straw that stirs the drink for the 49ers offense since the team signed him back in 2017. He is not the best player on the offense, which is why the team let him go. However, he fits so perfectly with what this offense wants to do, which is why he did not have enough interest elsewhere to actually leave the team. 

San Francisco has one of the best run schemes in the NFL, and their offense is based on sucking teams in with a threat of the run. However, Kyle Shanahan is at his best when he shows run and then throws over the top. This requires key pieces such as George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, who can block and catch. 

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.

No, Juszczyk is not a Kittle-level pass catcher, but he is dynamic enough that he has to be accounted for when he springs out of the backfield. If not, Shanahan will dial up big plays to him. 

More than that, his presence on the field forces bigger bodies on defense because he is a talented blocker, especially in space. It just adds a new layer that can get Shanahan to motion and find matchups that he likes. 

Juszczyk is going to be 34 this year, so there is going to be a line where he loses that bit of burst and power that makes him a game-changer. San Francisco believes they can get two more solid years of play out of him. His value is worthy of being a top ten player for one more year.

