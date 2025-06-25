George Kittle Says 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk is a Future Hall of Famer
George Kittle is a great friend.
He and Kyle Juszczyk have been teammates since Kittle got drafted in 2017. They're extremely close. So when Kittle went on Bussin With The Boys this week and was asked whether Juszczyk is a future Hall of Famer, Kittle's answer came as no surprise.
"Yes," Kittle said. "Dude, he has (nine) Pro Bowls. He got first team All Pro two years ago, he was second team All Pro this past season. He's really good."
Those things are true. And yet, Juszczyk almost certainly will not get elected into the Hall of Fame. Here's why.
Juszczyk is a fullback, a position that is almost extinct in the NFL. Last season, there were eight starting fullbacks in the league. So, being a Pro Bowl fullback isn't nearly as impressive as it was 40 years ago.
In addition, a fullback hasn't been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame since Larry Csonka. That means Mike Alstott isn't a Hall of Famer even though he gained 7,372 yards from scrimmage and scored 71 touchdowns in his career. As opposed to Juszczyk, who has gained 2,901 yards from scrimmage and scored just 24 touchdowns in 12 seasons.
So sure, Juszczyk might become a Hall of Famer one day, but not before Alstott. And don't forget Tom Rathman, either. He had 4,704 yards and 34 touchdowns in his nine-year career, and he isn't a Hall of Famer.
Unfortunately for Juszczyk, the Hall of Fame doesn't seem to acknowledge fullbacks anymore.