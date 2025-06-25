All 49ers

George Kittle Says 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk is a Future Hall of Famer

George Kittle is a great friend.

Grant Cohn

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates with fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates with fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

George Kittle is a great friend.

He and Kyle Juszczyk have been teammates since Kittle got drafted in 2017. They're extremely close. So when Kittle went on Bussin With The Boys this week and was asked whether Juszczyk is a future Hall of Famer, Kittle's answer came as no surprise.

"Yes," Kittle said. "Dude, he has (nine) Pro Bowls. He got first team All Pro two years ago, he was second team All Pro this past season. He's really good."

Those things are true. And yet, Juszczyk almost certainly will not get elected into the Hall of Fame. Here's why.

Juszczyk is a fullback, a position that is almost extinct in the NFL. Last season, there were eight starting fullbacks in the league. So, being a Pro Bowl fullback isn't nearly as impressive as it was 40 years ago.

In addition, a fullback hasn't been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame since Larry Csonka. That means Mike Alstott isn't a Hall of Famer even though he gained 7,372 yards from scrimmage and scored 71 touchdowns in his career. As opposed to Juszczyk, who has gained 2,901 yards from scrimmage and scored just 24 touchdowns in 12 seasons.

So sure, Juszczyk might become a Hall of Famer one day, but not before Alstott. And don't forget Tom Rathman, either. He had 4,704 yards and 34 touchdowns in his nine-year career, and he isn't a Hall of Famer.

Unfortunately for Juszczyk, the Hall of Fame doesn't seem to acknowledge fullbacks anymore.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News