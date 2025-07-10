All 49ers

Ranking Most Important 49ers in 2025: No. 27 is a Rookie Cornerback

The San Francisco 49ers may be starting their rookie third round pick Upton Stout in the slot for the 2025 season.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Upton Stout 100th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, signaling that they see real potential in him as a contributor. At the same time, they knew there was some risk involved, which explains why he slid to the end of Day 2. That balance of upside and uncertainty lands Upton Stout at No. 27 on our list of most important 49ers entering the 2025 season.

Stout began his college career at North Texas before transferring to Western Kentucky, where his role evolved. While he primarily played outside cornerback early on, he transitioned into more of a slot/safety role for the Hilltoppers in 2024. That versatility helped boost his draft stock and made him a Day 2 selection.

This is where the 49ers’ cornerback puzzle gets interesting. Deommodore Lenoir is currently the team’s best cornerback, but he has played predominantly in the slot. Meanwhile, Renardo Green looks locked into a starting outside corner role after an impressive rookie season.

That leaves the question: Does Lenoir move outside more often this year to make room for Stout in the slot? Or does Stout simply provide depth and rotate in when Lenoir stays inside?

The team also signed Tre Brown in free agency, though he has mostly played on the outside. So the real battle seems to come down to whether the 49ers prefer Lenoir outside with Stout inside, or Lenoir remaining in the slot with Brown outside.

Either way, Stout is positioned to see meaningful snaps, even if he isn’t a full-time starter right away. His likely role in sub-packages alone is enough to get excited about what he can bring as a rookie. That impact potential justifies his place among the 49ers’ 30 most important players heading into 2025.

