49ers Rookie Upton Stout is Making a Strong Impression this Offseason
The 49ers hope that lots of rookies will be ready to start for their defense as early as Week 1 this season. But at minicamp last week, only one rookie defender was on the field with the starters -- third-round pick Upton Stout.
Stout played nickelback for the first-string defense on the final day of minicamp, and he made the best pass breakup of the day. On the final play of practice, he broke up a deep pass that was intended for 6-foot-4 wide receiver Isaiah Neyor. Keep in mind, Stout is only 5'8". But he plays bigger than his size. That's because he's extremely strong and competitive.
The 49ers drafted Stout specifically to play nickel because new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh wants to keep Deommodore Lenoir on the outside. So the job is waiting for Stout when he's ready for it. And from the looks of his first action with the starters, he'll be ready soon.
Granted, first-round pick Mykel Williams and second-round pick Alfred Collins are injured -- that's why they weren't on the field with the starters. In training camp, they'll get plenty of reps with the first-string defense if they're healthy.
In addition, rookie linebacker Nick Martin and rookie defensive tackle C.J. West are healthy and playing well, but haven't gotten to play with the starters just yet. Their time will come shortly.
Last season, Dominick Puni got to play with the first-string offense because two veterans ahead of him were injured, and he never gave the job back. Stout could do the same thing in training camp.
Watch out for him.