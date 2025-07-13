Ranking Most Important 49ers: No. 24 is Key Rotational Defender
The San Francisco 49ers are going to need a healthier Kevin Givens in 2025. The 2019 UDFA has stuck around and was a strong rotational piece for solid 49ers defenses from 2020-2023. After an injury-filled 2024 he checks in as the 24th most important player.
Ranking most important 49ers: No. 24 Kevin Givens
Givens averaged 389 snaps from 2020-2023, but played just 185 last season after suffering a groin injury, returning from that and then suffering a torn pectoral. What is unfortunate is that he was having one of his best seasons from a production standpoint.
According to PFF, his pressure-per-snap rate was 10.2% last season. From 2020 through 2023, it was 4.8%, 8.3%, 6%, and 5.1%.
Part of the reason was all of the names around him struggling, but when he was on the field, he was one of the better 49ers' interior defensive linemen.
San Francisco brought back Kalia Davis and Evan Anderson, but both struggled last season. The team moved on from Maliek Collins, and while it was likely smart to get younger by adding draft picks Alfred Collins and CJ West, they are both rookies, which means they are not just going to get thrown into full-time snaps.
The 49ers may need Givens to start next to Jordan Elliott early into the 2025 season while West and Collins get their feet wet and adjust to the NFL. Even if he does not finish in that role, it is clear they are leaning on him to hold down steady rotational snaps. That is a notable role and gets him inside the top 25 most important players.