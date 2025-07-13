All 49ers

Will 49ers Rookie Alfred Collins Hold Out of Training Camp?

The 49ers have to decide what's more important to them -- setting a financial precedent that will affect them with future second-round picks, or winning Week 1.

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers second-round draft pick Alfred Collins (99) watches his teammates work out during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The 49ers' rookies will report to training camp on Tuesday, and defensive tackle Alfred Collins might not show up.

That's because Collins was a second-round pick this year, and only two second-round picks around the league have signed their contracts so far, and those deals were fully guaranteed. So now, every other second-rounder wants a fully guaranteed deal, too. Which means this is a league-wide issue, not just a 49ers' issue.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, they're counting on Collins to start Week 1. That's why they released Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins this offseason. They want their rookies to play early and develop as quickly as possible.

When Collins sat out of rookie minicamp and OTAs, the 49ers said he had a lingering calf injury that he reaggravated at his Pro Day. They didn't say anything about his contract dispute. And for the first few weeks, Collins at least showed up to practice and watched his teammates work.

But for the last few weeks of the offseason training program, Collins wasn't there. His jersey was hanging on the wall near the weight-lifting facility.

The 49ers need Collins on the field so that defensive line coach Kris Kocurek can teach him the techniques necessary to play in the Wide 9 front. Collins never has played in an attacking-style defense before -- he played in a read-and-react defense. Now, the 49ers want him to burst upfield as quickly as possible. This will take time for him to learn. Every practice his misses will set him back. And he already has missed quite a few.

