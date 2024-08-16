All 49ers

Realistic Expectations for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk This Season

I wouldn't be surprised if Aiyuk fails to gain 1,000 receiving yards this season.

Grant Cohn

Oct 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Aiyuk is an outstanding wide receiver who keeps himself in peak physical condition all year.

But he hasn't practiced once this offseason. And it's possible he won't practice at all before the regular season opener -- Nick Bosa didn't last year. He signed his contract extension just four days before the season started. And as a result, he had a down season by his standards.

Will Brandon Aiyuk suffer a similar fate this season?

Let's assume Aiyuk eventually signs an extension fairly soon and plays Week 1 against the Jets. Should we expect him to produce similar numbers as last season?

I wouldn't.

Last season was an outlier for Aiyuk. He averaged a whopping 17.9 yards per reception on 105 targets. I don't think he can replicate those numbers without a full offseason to prepare.

Consider that coming into last season, Aiyuk averaged 13.3 yards per catch for his career. But in a contract year, his yards-per-catch averaged ballooned by more than four yards per catch. And that was after a full offseason.

This offseason, the 49ers have had to install their offense without Aiyuk. That means they've featured Deebo Samuel and George Kittle more than usual in the passing game during training camp. When Aiyuk returns, he still will be an integral part of the passing offense, but he might not be the no. 1 target anymore. Instead, he might get one or two fewer targets per game than he did last season while Kyle Shanahan rewards Samuel and Kittle for showing up and practicing this offseason.

No wonder he wants to cash in now. His value might never be higher.

