Report: A Team Offered the 49ers a 2nd Round Pick for George Kittle
This week, the 49ers signed George Kittle to a four-year contract extension that keeps him under team control through 2029.
But before the deal was finalized, the 49ers actually considered trading him to a team for a second-round pick according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
"I know there was a team that had a conversation with the 49ers the night before the draft about a possible trade for Kittle," Kittle said. "A second rounder they were looking to get in return. They turned it down. The 49ers decided to keep him and really move this situation forward by getting a deal done, but there was a little interest there, some poking around."
So why didn't the 49ers trade him?
"I don't think the 49ers ever wanted to walk away from Kittle. I don't think Kittle ever wanted to walk away from the 49ers. I think they always wanted to be together. Everyone just wanted to feel like they were winning in the negotiation."
This is so interesting. I wonder if the 49ers flirting with the idea of trading Kittle compelled him to compromise and accept the 49ers' offer. Russini reported a couple weeks ago that Kittle wanted $20 million per season. Ultimately, he settled for $19.1 million per season.
I still think the 49ers should have traded him. He's a great player, but he plays through injuries every season and he'll turn 32 in October. Pretty soon, he won't be able to play through these nagging injuries anymore. That's just life.
The 49ers haven't had much luck extending older players recently. See: Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey. Maybe Kittle will be different.