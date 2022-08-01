Report: 49ers and Deebo Samuel Have Agreed on a Contract Extension

Exhale 49ers fans. A deal has finally been struck.

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers have reportedly agreed on a three-year contract extension that is worth $73.5 million with $58.1 million guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

From a trade request to a "hold in" at practice. Samuel and the 49ers' standoff comes to a close after months of questions. It was only a matter of time for an extension to get locked in between the 49ers and Samuel. Once D.K. Metcalf signed his extension last week, it became Samuel's turn to become finalized since Metcalf and Samuel share the same agent. This deal is GREAT value for both sides. The 49ers didn't have to overextend themselves on the extension and Samuel gets a handsome reward.

The best part is that Samuel will get to cash in again once his contract is expiring thanks to the extension being only three years. If Samuel continues his dominance like he did in 2021, then he will surely see that elite money that the likes of Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and Stefon Diggs received.

Monday will be the first padded practice of training camp for the 49ers, so coming to an agreement on an extension comes at the perfect time. Samuel can now take part in the real part of camp and Trey Lance now gets a much needed weapon back that he can finally look to connect with.

The biggest question going forward is if the 49ers will still utilize Samuel in a running back capacity. That is what really made Samuel such a no-brainer to cash out on an extension, especially since that switch is what propelled the 49ers into elite playoff contenders. For the 49ers' sake, they should hope that Samuel can still be utilized as such. Even if it is just in a reduced capacity for a few carries game, that is still a tremendous impact to have.

Or maybe the 49ers end up using Samuel in that way as a last resort like they did last season. Time will tell how the role of Samuel will change and I sincerely doubt it will be clear during training camp. The regular season will showcase whether or not Samuel will be the total offensive weapon or relegated to an exclusive wide receiver.

Either way, the 49ers have a tremendous player back and can now put full focus into the 2022 season.