Report: 49ers are "Closer Than We Think" to Extending Brock Purdy
It's Sunday, May 4, and Brock Purdy still hasn't signed an extension with the 49ers.
Are the two sides far apart?
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the answer is no.
"The sense I'm getting is they're closer than what we think," Russini said recently on her podcast. "I don't believe Brock Purdy shows up (to OTAs) if he doesn't feel good that they're near a number that he's happy with. That's how it usually works with players. Very rarely are guys showing up if they're that far apart. It just doesn't work like that.
"So to me, just that action alone tells me that they're closer, but also doing some digging on it. I think this is still moving in a really good direction. I don't think there should be any concern."
Russini most likely is correct. I'm guessing this extension will get done right before training camp in July. That's when quarterbacks generally sign extensions.
Justin Herbert signed his extension with the Chargers on July 25, 2023.
Tua Tagovailoa signed his extension with the Dolphins on July 26, 2024. And on the same day, Jordan Love signed his extension with the Packers.
These negotiations take time. Purdy will be by far the highest-paid player in franchise history when the deal is done. But the two sides will need to agree on the guaranteed money, not just the annual average value of the contract.
I'm guessing the 49ers will give Purdy the annual average value he wants if he compromises and takes fewer guarantees. And I'm guessing Purdy won't make that concession any time soon.