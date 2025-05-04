All 49ers

Report: 49ers are "Closer Than We Think" to Extending Brock Purdy

It's Sunday, May 4, and Brock Purdy still hasn't signed an extension with the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) drops back with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) drops back with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Are the two sides far apart?

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the answer is no.

"The sense I'm getting is they're closer than what we think," Russini said recently on her podcast. "I don't believe Brock Purdy shows up (to OTAs) if he doesn't feel good that they're near a number that he's happy with. That's how it usually works with players. Very rarely are guys showing up if they're that far apart. It just doesn't work like that.

"So to me, just that action alone tells me that they're closer, but also doing some digging on it. I think this is still moving in a really good direction. I don't think there should be any concern."

Russini most likely is correct. I'm guessing this extension will get done right before training camp in July. That's when quarterbacks generally sign extensions.

Justin Herbert signed his extension with the Chargers on July 25, 2023.

Tua Tagovailoa signed his extension with the Dolphins on July 26, 2024. And on the same day, Jordan Love signed his extension with the Packers.

These negotiations take time. Purdy will be by far the highest-paid player in franchise history when the deal is done. But the two sides will need to agree on the guaranteed money, not just the annual average value of the contract.

I'm guessing the 49ers will give Purdy the annual average value he wants if he compromises and takes fewer guarantees. And I'm guessing Purdy won't make that concession any time soon.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

