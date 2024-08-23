Report: 49ers Drafted Ricky Pearsall Aware of his Shoulder Injury
The San Francisco 49ers have been so secretive when it comes to the shoulder injury of Ricky Pearsall. He's been missing practice the last couple of weeks because of it. There's been no specifics or recovery timelines for him.
It's been bizarre, to say the least, but not as bizarre as the 49ers drafting Pearsall aware of his shoulder injury. According to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, the 49ers were fully aware he had an issue with his shoulder. They drafted him anyway believing it would be fine.
“The other component of that is Pearsall, who looked amazing the like 1.5 practices he was actually healthy since they drafted him,” Silver said to KNBR (h/t NinersNation) “But has a shoulder thing that is now recurring and worrying over the long haul, something they knew about before they drafted him and were hoping wouldn't be a thing.”
Unreal. So many questions come to mind. For starters, when and how did Pearsall sustain the injury? What exactly did he hurt? Is this why the 49ers kept him out of one-versus-ones in training camp? It also makes sense why he participated in OTAs in the blue no-contact jersey.
Kyle Shanahan did reveal that Pearsall's shoulder injury was a reaggravation from OTAs. Now it's clear that he went into the draft already being nagged by it. The 49ers really cannot be trusted to draft players in the first round. Their judgement is really poor or they are extremely unlucky. Now that this information is out there, it makes monitoring Pearsall's shoulder injury much more crucial.
You have to wonder if he even can find a role on the 49ers this year given the time he's missed.