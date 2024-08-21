Why are the 49ers Being Secretive With Ricky Pearsall's Injury?
The preseason finale is right around the corner for the San Francisco 49ers. It is the last outing for rookies and players on the bubble to raise their stock. Unfortunately, first-round rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will not be granted that opportunity.
Pearsall has been ruled out of practice this week and the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders with a shoulder injury. He suffered the injury in practice roughly a couple of weeks ago, which ended up being a reaggravation from his time in OTAs.
"He's able to run and do all those things, do our walk-throughs, things like that," said Kyle Shanahan. "But just want to protect him from hits and things like that so he doesn't have a setback."
So, it doesn't sound like it's too serious of an injury. But the pushback on that is why are the 49ers being secretive with Pearsall's injury? There are no specifics as to what it is that he injured. Everything has been broad regarding his injury and there hasn't been a recovery timeline either.
When veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and defensive tackle Kalia Davis were revealed to be having surgeries, Shanahan placed a recovery timeline. He said they would anticipate both players to be returning in the middle of the season. It's always a fluid situation with recoveries, but for those players, he placed a clear return.
Pearsall on the other hand is being hidden with the details. Did he tear something? Why are the 49ers treating his injury information like they're nuclear codes? Well, the 49ers may be trying to save face. The moment they reveal that Pearsall is dealing with a fairly serious injury, suddenly they face a plethora of criticism for having another questionable first-round player.
The 49ers have been atrocious in picking players in the first round. It is still way too soon for Pearsall to be labeled anything, but it could be that the 49ers don't want unnecessary noise about his injury if it is more serious than they are letting on.
There is, of course, the reality that the injury is no big deal, which is why Shanahan hasn't revealed more than he has. Oddly, Pearsall's injury is simply his "shoulder" with no specifics nor a recovery timeline. Either way, with the practice he's missed, it is difficult to see him finding a role in the offense at this rate.