All 49ers

Why are the 49ers Being Secretive With Ricky Pearsall's Injury?

A shoulder injury is plaguing 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall, but it is unknown what the specifics of the injury are and his timeline for return.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The preseason finale is right around the corner for the San Francisco 49ers. It is the last outing for rookies and players on the bubble to raise their stock. Unfortunately, first-round rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will not be granted that opportunity.

Pearsall has been ruled out of practice this week and the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders with a shoulder injury. He suffered the injury in practice roughly a couple of weeks ago, which ended up being a reaggravation from his time in OTAs.

"He's able to run and do all those things, do our walk-throughs, things like that," said Kyle Shanahan. "But just want to protect him from hits and things like that so he doesn't have a setback."

So, it doesn't sound like it's too serious of an injury. But the pushback on that is why are the 49ers being secretive with Pearsall's injury? There are no specifics as to what it is that he injured. Everything has been broad regarding his injury and there hasn't been a recovery timeline either.

When veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and defensive tackle Kalia Davis were revealed to be having surgeries, Shanahan placed a recovery timeline. He said they would anticipate both players to be returning in the middle of the season. It's always a fluid situation with recoveries, but for those players, he placed a clear return.

Pearsall on the other hand is being hidden with the details. Did he tear something? Why are the 49ers treating his injury information like they're nuclear codes? Well, the 49ers may be trying to save face. The moment they reveal that Pearsall is dealing with a fairly serious injury, suddenly they face a plethora of criticism for having another questionable first-round player.

The 49ers have been atrocious in picking players in the first round. It is still way too soon for Pearsall to be labeled anything, but it could be that the 49ers don't want unnecessary noise about his injury if it is more serious than they are letting on.

There is, of course, the reality that the injury is no big deal, which is why Shanahan hasn't revealed more than he has. Oddly, Pearsall's injury is simply his "shoulder" with no specifics nor a recovery timeline. Either way, with the practice he's missed, it is difficult to see him finding a role in the offense at this rate.

Published |Modified
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News