All 49ers

REPORT: 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan is NOT on the Hot Seat

Even though the 49ers are 6-8 and their season is all but dead, ownership still seems to like the direction the team's going.

Grant Cohn

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even though the 49ers are 6-8 and their season is all but dead, ownership still seems to like the direction the team's going.

Sure, the 49ers scored just six points in a do-or-die game at home against the Rams this past Thursday night and one of their players quit mid-game. The 49ers still intend to bring back Kyle Shanahan for 2025, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

"Despite this being the Niners’ worst season since 2020, Shanahan, in his eighth season with San Francisco, isn’t going anywhere," Russini writes. "The mutual commitment between coach and franchise remains. Ignore all the rumors. The organization fully believes in his ability to lead the team forward, even after a rough year. Call it a 'Super Bowl runner-up hangover,' or just a down season, but the 49ers are sticking to their plan, betting on Purdy and Shanahan and hoping the skies clear soon."

So, they're betting on Shanahan and hoping things change. Interesting strategy.

Before they place their bet, they might want to ask Shanahan why he featured Deebo Samuel instead of George Kittle on national television against the Rams. Kittle has been having a great year while Samuel has been terrible. Shanahan's obsession with Samuel cost the 49ers a run to the playoffs and perhaps a Super Bowl victory last season, considering Samuel got targeted a whopping 11 times in that game and caught just three passes.

If Samuel returns to the team next season, why should we think anything will change?

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News