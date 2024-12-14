REPORT: 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan is NOT on the Hot Seat
Even though the 49ers are 6-8 and their season is all but dead, ownership still seems to like the direction the team's going.
Sure, the 49ers scored just six points in a do-or-die game at home against the Rams this past Thursday night and one of their players quit mid-game. The 49ers still intend to bring back Kyle Shanahan for 2025, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
"Despite this being the Niners’ worst season since 2020, Shanahan, in his eighth season with San Francisco, isn’t going anywhere," Russini writes. "The mutual commitment between coach and franchise remains. Ignore all the rumors. The organization fully believes in his ability to lead the team forward, even after a rough year. Call it a 'Super Bowl runner-up hangover,' or just a down season, but the 49ers are sticking to their plan, betting on Purdy and Shanahan and hoping the skies clear soon."
So, they're betting on Shanahan and hoping things change. Interesting strategy.
Before they place their bet, they might want to ask Shanahan why he featured Deebo Samuel instead of George Kittle on national television against the Rams. Kittle has been having a great year while Samuel has been terrible. Shanahan's obsession with Samuel cost the 49ers a run to the playoffs and perhaps a Super Bowl victory last season, considering Samuel got targeted a whopping 11 times in that game and caught just three passes.
If Samuel returns to the team next season, why should we think anything will change?