All 49ers

Report: The 49ers Sign Tight End Ross Dwelly to a One-Year Deal

The 49ers just brought back a familiar face to their tight end room.

Grant Cohn

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley (82) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley (82) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers just brought back a familiar face to their tight end room.

Ross Dwelley has signed a one-year deal with the 49ers according to the team. The 49ers originally signed Dwelley as an unrestricted free agent in 2018 and he spent the first six seasons of his career in Santa Clara before signing with the Falcons last year. Now, he's back.

Adjust your Super Bowl odds accordingly.

In seven career seasons, Dwelley has 45 catches, 523 yards and 5 touchdowns. He most likely will be the 49ers' No. 3 tight end behind George Kittle, who's probably a future Hall of Famer, and Luke Farrell, who has 36 catches, 318 yards and 0 touchdowns in his four-year career. Which means Dwelley might be a better receiver than Farrell.

Meanwhile, Farrell is a much better blocker than Dwelley, who tries hard but doesn't have the mass or strength to move people. So Dwelley is a pass-catching specialist who rarely catches the ball. Last season with the Falcons, he caught one pass for five yards. And he just turned 30 in January. So he might not have much left in the tank.

At a minimum, he can play special teams and backup George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk. Because Dwelley is the only player on the roster other than Juszczyk who can pay fullback in a pinch. Which means Dwelley is versatile if not impactful.

Since the drafted ended, the 49ers now have signed two players -- Dwelley and D.J. Humphies. Don't be surprised if they sign someone else soon.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News