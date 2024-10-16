Ricky Pearsall is Giving the 49ers a Needed Boost at Practice
This week's practice for the San Francisco 49ers is a pivotal one.
They have a prime opportunity to exact revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While the stakes are not the same, it will still be a great mental hurdle to overcome for the 49ers. The Chiefs have had ownership over the 49ers for the last five years. They need to change that this week.
It all starts in practice with getting their mind right. There's little doubt that the 49ers don't have a fire lit inside them for this matchup. They had one going into the game against the Philadelphia Eagles last year. It's sure to be similar against the Chiefs. They will need all the positive energy they can get, which is being boosted thanks to rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.
Pearsall is giving the 49ers a needed boost at practice. He tallied his second practice on Wednesday for the 49ers after missing time due to his unfortunate shooting incident. His presence is invigorating the 49ers. They are all seeing their teammate/friend make his return after a traumatic incident. How could they not feel ecstatic for him?
"I think everyone was excited for him to be out," Shanahan said. "We just had walk-through today, but Monday was our first day back with him and we let him break the team down. He was excited. We didn't do much, we just had one two-minute drill. He was out of breath from it, so we were messing with him, trying to get him to talk right away. It was more just because he was so excited to be out there, but it was a good first day and pumped to see him out there this afternoon.”
Pearsall's return to practice this week is like throwing sticks into a flame. He is only helping the team strengthen their fire for their matchup against the Chiefs. It is necessary given the Chiefs are an undefeated juggernaut. Now, the Chiefs haven't looked that phenomenal this season. Injuries have played a part in that, but the 49ers must lock in that fire that is growing thanks to Pearsall.
It's unclear if the 49ers' 2024 first-round pick will make his debut against the Chiefs. The likelihood is probably low given how long he has been out. The 49ers would be wise to allow him adequate time to get his body right. Otherwise, they could put him at risk for an injury. He was dealing with hamstring and shoulder injuries before his incident. The 49ers have to be careful with Pearsall.
Still, it is fantastic that he is back. The 49ers already had a fire coming into the week with another crack at the Chiefs. It is only intensifying thanks to the presence of their beloved teammate Pearsall. Whenever he does make his debut, it will be one that the 49ers rejoice like no there.
"I think more of the guys are just happy for him. They know he's wanted to be a part of this. It's been a crazy story, him delaying to be a part of it and he's worked to get here. I know the guys are just excited for him and ready to support him and help him come along.”