Robert Saleh Gushes About 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy

Robert Saleh hasn't had much to work with at quarterback since he left Russell Wilson and the Seahawks almost 15 years ago.

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) rolls out to pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) rolls out to pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
When he was in Jacksonville, they had Blake Bortles. When he was with the 49ers the first time, they had Jimmy Garoppolo. When he went to the Jets, they got Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, who immediately tore his Achilles.

Now, Saleh's quarterback is Brock Purdy, who's stable, down to Earth and good at his job.

"I think highly of him," Saleh said on Wednesday. "I really do. He is really good. You get jaded sometimes I think when you're looking at certain players for a certain amount of time, like as a new face coming in and seeing Brock, I'm like, this son of a gun's pretty good. Where I could see where you get so used to seeing it, it becomes a standard and you're always trying to elevate it. Not every head coach or not every organization is able to look at their quarterback and compare it to Brock. Brock is a damn good quarterback. So I'm trying not to talk poorly on other quarterbacks around the league, but he is one of the better ones."

TRANSLATION: Some people might be tired of Purdy and think that he needs to improve, but he already is better than any quarterback Saleh ever has worked with since Russell Wilson. That's saying something.

It also seems to indicate that if Kyle Shanahan were to retire or get fired in the near future and Saleh were to replace him as the head coach (he would be the obvious successor), he probably would keep Purdy as his quarterback.

Seems like Purdy has lots of fans inside the organization.

