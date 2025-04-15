Rumor: 49ers Trying to Trade Into Top 6 for Blue Chip Player
The 49ers haven't made a big splash yet this offseason. That could change next week.
That's because they've called teams that are picking in the top six of the upcoming draft about trading up according to a report. Keep in mind, this report isn't coming from Adam Schefter, so take it with a grain of salt. But it seems plausible.
The 49ers currently own the 11th pick. In 2021 when they had the 12th pick, they traded up for third pick and took Trey Lance. So this regime is prone to making bold moves up the draft board.
With the 11th pick, the 49ers aren't quite in range to take a true blue-chip player. Instead, they'll take an excellent prospect with flaws. Like an edge rusher who didn't produce many sacks in college, or a defensive tackle who struggles against the run, or a cornerback who's slow, or a linebacker who just had surgery, or an offensive tackle who really is a guard in disguise.
If the 49ers can trade into the top 6, they could take Ashton Jeany to replace Christian McCaffrey. Or, they could take Armand Membou to replace Trent Williams. Or, they could take Abdul Carter to replace Leonard Floyd. Or, they could take Travis Hunter to replace Charvarius Ward and Deebo Samuel. They'd have intriguing options.
Still, the 49ers probably aren't one player away from winning a Super Bowl. They need lots of good rookies, not just one great one.
So while the 49ers might just trade up, they probably shouldn't.