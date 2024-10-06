San Francisco 49ers-Arizona Cardinals Game Preview: Containing Speed
The Arizona Cardinals only have half a team, but that half is dangerous, a balanced offense with three playmakers. Dual threat quarterback Kyler Murray, bell cow running back James Conner, and rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. test the edges of a defense. Job one for the Niners' defense today is to contain that speed.
ARIZONA ON OFFENSE
The Cards have the league’s 5th ranked rushing attack, averaging 153.3 yards per game. Conner (71.3) and Murray (41) represent 75% of that total.
The strategic choice on defense is numbers or geometry. Send five to pursue Murray, or emphasize edge-setting to contain him. The Niners have struggled to execute the latter in recent years.
When they faced Murray last year the Niners got to him with three sacks and two picks. Murray and Conner were successful on the ground with 135 yards, including a 44-yarder by Conner. However, the game was out of reach with the 49ers up 19 after three.
Key Matchups
Kyler Murray vs. the Niners D Line
Can Nick Bosa maintain an edge consistently? Probably not. Can he get to Murray? Probably so. The key will be to limit Murray when he breaks contain, particularly on third down.
James Conner vs. the Niners linebackers
The 49ers struggle to stop power backs with speed. This is a game where they miss Dre Greenlaw and need to emphasize pursuit to the ball.
In the passing game, Murray looks for Harrison Jr., who has a 107 rating when targeted, the only Cardinal over 100.
The tight ends on both sides are fighting rib injuries. Arizona’s Trey McBride is listed as questionable. If he plays, he can occupy Fred Warner.
The Niner game plan is always to turn the opponent one-dimensional. Conner has gone over 100 yards in two of his last three matchups. This a game where the best defense is a good offense, where the Niners will need to build a two-score lead to take away the run game.
49ERS ON OFFENSE
The Arizona defense has been a lab experiment. Jonathan Gannon the Arizona head coach and former Philly defensive coordinator, is searching for what works. He doesn’t have the personnel yet, so there’s an open willingness to try anything. Presumably against the Niners that will lead to blitzing.
Arizona has the fourth lowest pressure rate in the league, bottom half in sacks, they will need to manufacture pressure in this game.
The Cards have one elite defender in All-Pro safety Budda Baker, but the other ten are no-names.
San Francisco needs work on their red zone offense and Arizona is a willing partner, 8th in the league in allowing red zone possession and touchdowns at 68.8%. They’ve given up the most red zone touchdowns in the league with 11.
Key Matchup
Brock Purdy vs. Jonathan Gannon
Purdy will need to be ready to counter the Arizona blitz schemes and get the ball out. Given that the Niners are counting on building a lead to shut down the Cardinals run game, Purdy and Jordan Mason need to do a better job of protecting the ball this week.
Prediction (2-2)
Conner will get his, he usually does. The key is limiting Murray explosives to Harrison and runs after breaking containment. I would like to see the defensive line focus on edge setting early and then send five on passing downs.
The offense should have its way, and take advantage of a weak Arizona red zone defense.
The Niners need to come out of this with a win and healthy, heading into the most important game of the young season in Seattle on Thursday night.
Niners 31 Cards 20
Fans be sure to stay hydrated, temps may reach 100 degrees at the Easy Bake Oven today, prepare accordingly.