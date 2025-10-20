San Francisco 49ers injury bug continues to bite Week 7
The San Francisco 49ers are starting to get healthier, but every time they bring one player back, another hole opens due to injury.
More of the same came when the team hosted the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. This time, injuries to Jake Brendel and Renardo Green had them down to backups at center and cornerback.
San Francisco 49ers lose two more starters in loss to Atlanta Falcons
San Francisco lost Brendel to a hamstring injury and Green to a toe injury. Typically, hamstrings will be multiple-week injuries, and Brendel was declared out early into the game, so there is a good chance the team will be without him in Week 8.
Toe injuries can go a variety of ways, so the status of Green will be interesting to follow.
With Brendel, the team turned to Matt Hennessy. Hennsessy has starting experience, all of it coming with Atlanta. The combination of the revenge spot and the experience appeared to pay off in his favor, as the 49ers had their most productive game on the ground in Week 7.
The return of George Kittle to the lineup may have been enough to offset the injury as well, as his blocking and presence is able to free up space and make life easier for his teammates.
In the case of Luter, the Falcons made it point to throw to the left side of the field, where he was occupying. You did not see many targets anywhere near Deommodore Lenoir, but Luter gave up a few notable catches down the sidelines.
It did not help that the 49ers were also missing their starting slot cornerback, Upton Stout. The 49ers went to Jason Pinnock often to show a pseudo nickel and dime look or sort. However, Pinnock had a few issues in coverage as well.
They also played Chase Lucas, but his most notable snaps were blitzing and coming towards the quarterback, not in coverage. Renardo Green has not been great in his second season, but it was notable that the Falcons made it a point to pick on Luter with Green out.
The 49ers will hope to get one of Green or Stout back for their next game. The early thought is that Stout could have played, but was held out to ensure he would be healthy for the coming weeks.
Still, with Ricky Pearsall and Brock Purdy likely back next week as well, it would be nice to see some more good injury news with them.