49ers @ Vikings Preseason Live Blog

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room.

The following 49ers are inactive: Trey Lance, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams, Mike McGlinchey, Talanoa Hufanga, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair, Curtis Robinson, Charlie Woerner, Daniel Brunskill, Jaylon Moore, Colton McKivitz, Samson Ebukam, Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Emmanuel Moseley, Charvarius Ward, Jimmie Ward and Dontae Johnson.

The following Vikings are inactive: CB Cam Dantzler, RB Dalvin Cook, CB Patrick Peterson, QB Kirk Cousins, WR KJ Osborn, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Adam Thielen, S Harrison Smith, S Camryn Bynum, FB CJ Ham, CB Chandon Sullivan, LB Erik Kendricks, OLB Za'Darius Smith, C Garrett Bradbury, LB Jordan Hicks, OL Chris Reed, T Christian Darrisaw, G Ezra Cleveland, G Jesse Davis, T Brian O'Neill, DL Jullian Taylor, TE Irv Smith Jr., WR Dan Chisena, TE Johnny Mundt, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, DL Harisson Phillips, OLB Danielle Hunter.

2:50 When you watch tonight, ask yourself if the 49ers could win in the regular season if Trey Lance went down and Nate Sudfeld or Brock Purdy had to start a game. If the answer is no, the 49ers might decide to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup quarterback. Because if training camp is any indication, the 49ers plan to run Lance big time his rookie season, which means he could take some big hits and miss a game or two. And while the 49ers can't win a Super Bowl with Garoppolo, they've proven they can win in the regular season with him. Something to consider.

3:12 The only 49ers starters who will play in this game are Aaron Banks, Spencer Burford and Javon Kinlaw.