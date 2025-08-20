All 49ers

San Francisco 49ers rookie stock watch: Preseason check-in

Who's rising and who's falling?

Parker Hurley

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) works on a blocking drill during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) works on a blocking drill during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers are almost through the preseason and are shifting their gears towards the regular season. With one week to go until roster cutdowns, how has the 49ers rookie class looked so far?

Mykel Williams 

It is hard to ding a player for an injury, but almost all arguments against taking Williams so high in the draft were due to injury concerns. It appears that the same ankle that once gave him issues is still causing pain. It has to be a bit concerning. 

Stock Down

Alfred Collins

In a weak defensive tackle room, Collins has not stood out. He was always going to be a run defender first, but if he does not start in week one amongst these peers in the room, it will show that he is not trusted in all areas yet. 

Stock Down

Nick Martin, 49er
\ / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Nick Martin

Martin started the preseason shaky and looked good later in the second preseason game. However, he is a third-round pick, and not only is he not pushing Dee Winters, you could argue Luke Gifford and Tatum Bethune are closer to Martin than Martin is to Winters. 

Stock Down

Upton Stout

Stout appears to have won the starting nickel job. However, injuries have made it hard to say that it is official quite yet. If the rookie can get back to full health soon, he will be just fine. 

Stock Neutral 

CJ West 

There is a legitimate chance West starts week one. You can say that it is the competition, but Alfred Collins has not taken advantage of it as much. West may have some downs but he should get on the field immediately, which is a great sign at his draft slot. 

Stock Up

San Francisco 49ers, Jordan Watkin
David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Jordan Watkins 

After a big preseason catch, he sprained his ankle and may be out for week one. If he can get back, it would be huge because he will likely be in the starting lineup. 

Stock Neutral 

Jordan James

Jordan James looked like he was going to have a role before a broken finger sidelined him. Still, the team is not ruling him out for week one, and he may end up getting some work early into the year.

Stock Neutral

Marques Sigle 

Marques Sigle is a fifth-round pick, but by all accounts, he is going to start for the 49ers in week one. He may only hold the job down until Malik Mustapha is healthy, but Jason Pinnock does not have a firm grasp on his job either, and he could become a long-term starter. 

Stock Up

Kurtis Rourke, 49er
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kurtis Rourke

Rourke is not practicing with an ACL injury and will be placed on the IR. 

Stock Neutral 

Connor Colby 

Colby jumped from fringe roster status to beating out Nick Zakelj for the backup left guard job. While he started in week two of the preseason, he showed that a seventh-round rookie may not be pushing for the lineup quite yet. Still, his success is great given the draft slot. 

Stock Up 

Junior Bergen

Bergen looked solid returning kicks and punts, but he has not shown much on offense yet. With Isaac Guerendo returning kicks and Jacob Cowing returning punts, is he just a practice squad candidate?

Stock Neutral

