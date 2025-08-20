San Francisco 49ers rookie stock watch: Preseason check-in
The San Francisco 49ers are almost through the preseason and are shifting their gears towards the regular season. With one week to go until roster cutdowns, how has the 49ers rookie class looked so far?
Mykel Williams
It is hard to ding a player for an injury, but almost all arguments against taking Williams so high in the draft were due to injury concerns. It appears that the same ankle that once gave him issues is still causing pain. It has to be a bit concerning.
Stock Down
Alfred Collins
In a weak defensive tackle room, Collins has not stood out. He was always going to be a run defender first, but if he does not start in week one amongst these peers in the room, it will show that he is not trusted in all areas yet.
Stock Down
Nick Martin
Martin started the preseason shaky and looked good later in the second preseason game. However, he is a third-round pick, and not only is he not pushing Dee Winters, you could argue Luke Gifford and Tatum Bethune are closer to Martin than Martin is to Winters.
Stock Down
Upton Stout
Stout appears to have won the starting nickel job. However, injuries have made it hard to say that it is official quite yet. If the rookie can get back to full health soon, he will be just fine.
Stock Neutral
CJ West
There is a legitimate chance West starts week one. You can say that it is the competition, but Alfred Collins has not taken advantage of it as much. West may have some downs but he should get on the field immediately, which is a great sign at his draft slot.
Stock Up
Jordan Watkins
After a big preseason catch, he sprained his ankle and may be out for week one. If he can get back, it would be huge because he will likely be in the starting lineup.
Stock Neutral
Jordan James
Jordan James looked like he was going to have a role before a broken finger sidelined him. Still, the team is not ruling him out for week one, and he may end up getting some work early into the year.
Stock Neutral
Marques Sigle
Marques Sigle is a fifth-round pick, but by all accounts, he is going to start for the 49ers in week one. He may only hold the job down until Malik Mustapha is healthy, but Jason Pinnock does not have a firm grasp on his job either, and he could become a long-term starter.
Stock Up
Kurtis Rourke
Rourke is not practicing with an ACL injury and will be placed on the IR.
Stock Neutral
Connor Colby
Colby jumped from fringe roster status to beating out Nick Zakelj for the backup left guard job. While he started in week two of the preseason, he showed that a seventh-round rookie may not be pushing for the lineup quite yet. Still, his success is great given the draft slot.
Stock Up
Junior Bergen
Bergen looked solid returning kicks and punts, but he has not shown much on offense yet. With Isaac Guerendo returning kicks and Jacob Cowing returning punts, is he just a practice squad candidate?