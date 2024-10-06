San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 5 Live Blog
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 home game against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
12:35 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Chris Conley, Jacob Cowing, Josh Dobbs, Ben Bartch, Darrell Luter Jr.
Last time these two teams faced each other, the Cardinals ran for 234 yards and scored 29 points and still lost by 16. That's because their defense was atrocious. And it still is. Today, Arizona frequently will drop eight defenders into coverage and try to force the 49ers to put together long, methodical drives in the heat. That's the best the Cardinals can expect to do against the 49ers offense. Don't expect Arizona to generate much pressure on Brock Purdy.
Will Brandon Aiyuk finally have a big game this season? The Cardinals don't have a good cornerback so he should have plenty of opportunities to make plays. So far this season, he has caught just 1 of 7 contest passes while Jauan Jennings has caught 5 of 7. Which means Aiyuk only has himself to blame for his lack of production.
Brock Purdy is coming off a performance against the Patriots in which he completed just 55 percent of his passes and threw an interception. Through four games this season, Purdy has five touchdown passes and four turnovers. That's not a great ratio. He needs to play better today against a defense that offers little resistance.
12:48 I predict the 49ers will beat the Cardinals 31-24.
1:04 The Cardinals win the toss and defer. The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.
FIRST QUARTER
1:12 On 3rd and 8 from the 49ers 32, Brock Purdy throws an incomplete pass intended for Brandon Aiyuk running an out route. The throw wasn't even close. Jordan Mason never carried the ball during that series. After the punt, the Cardinals take over at their 28.
1:14 First play of the drive, Kyler Murray rolls left and hits tight end Trey McBride for 22 yards. Next play, Murray runs a zone read to the right and scores a 50-yard touchdown. Nick Bosa crashed down on the running back and De'Vondre Campbell didn't scrape over to the outside in time. That was the easiest 50-yard touchdown run you'll ever seen.
49ers 0, Cardinals 7.
1:23 First play of the drive, Brandon Aiyuk makes a 53-yard catch to put the 49ers in red zone. But then their offense stalls yet again. And on third and goal from the 6, Brock Purdy scrambles and gets sacked for a loss of 4. Then Jake Moody makes a 28-yard field goal. Red zone offense is still an issue for the 49ers.
49ers 3, Cardinals 7.
1:28 On 3rd and 10 from the Cardinals 30, Kyler Murray checks down for no gain and Arizona goes three and out. After the punt, the 49ers take over at their 24.