Seahawks QB is Using Brock Purdy to Model his Game
Well, this isn't going to go over well for Seattle Seahawks fans.
Rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe is using San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy to model his game. There are worse quarterbacks out there for Milroe to model.
But you would think he would want to model himself after a quarterback who is similar to his style of play. However, it makes sense for Milroe to emulate Purdy.
The Seahawks' offensive coordinator is Klint Kubiak. He was the passing game coordinator for the 49ers in 2023 when Purdy became a finalist for the MVP en route to a Super Bowl appearance.
"What’s unique about Brock is he played in the same system that I’m in right now," Milroe told FOX Sports. "So, it’s been great to see the tape and see some of our reads and play calls and watching him play.
"He understands his feet are tied into the read and pocket integrity. When he plays on time, that’s when he’s at his best and he’s been most efficient. That’s what I’ve been able to capture as I’ve studied his game."
A lot of players don't focus too much on the similarities in traits with others. Rather, they want to model the traits that can make them a winning player.
Purdy has proven that despite a down season in 2024. There are elements of Purdy's game that Milroe can poach, and Kubiak will surely help him with that.
For Purdy, this is certainly an honor and compliment to him, but I'm sure he'd wish it was a quarterback who wasn't playing for a division rival.