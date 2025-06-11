All 49ers

Shanahan Calls One 49ers Assistant Coach a "Huge Addition"

The 49ers are already reaping the benefits of having this coach on their staff.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 24, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts coach Gus Bradley during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts coach Gus Bradley during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arguably, the best addition the San Francisco 49ers made this offseason was bringing Robert Saleh back as the defensive coordinator.

He is going to be pivotal in getting the 49ers' defense back into a strong force again. However, Saleh wasn't the only excellent addition the 49ers made this offseason.

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, assistant coach Gus Bradley was another "huge addition" that the 49ers made this offseason.

“Gus, I have as much respect for as any coach I’ve been around, going against him a ton, how good he has been," Shanahan said after Day 1 of minicamp. "I just feel very fortunate to get him here. Saleh’s been with him for a long time. They have different personalities, but they're from very similar backgrounds, so I think it's really cool for Saleh to have him to bounce ideas off of and kind of to challenge him in certain ways.

Saleh and Bradley initially worked together on the Jacksonville Jaguars when Bradley became the head coach. He hired Saleh to be their linebackers coach.

Much of what Saleh knows is thanks to Bradley. The reason Bradley was hired as an assistant head coach on the 49ers was thanks to Saleh. So far, the 49ers are reaping the benefits of having Bradley aboard.

"Gus also brings a certain wisdom just as far as teaching how he communicates with people. He's always trying to help guys out around the building and I think he's been one of our huge additions this offseason.”

The 49ers have always built a terrific coaching staff. That is why so many coaches get poached from them. Bradley joining the team should only enhance that reputation.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News