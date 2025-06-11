Shanahan Calls One 49ers Assistant Coach a "Huge Addition"
Arguably, the best addition the San Francisco 49ers made this offseason was bringing Robert Saleh back as the defensive coordinator.
He is going to be pivotal in getting the 49ers' defense back into a strong force again. However, Saleh wasn't the only excellent addition the 49ers made this offseason.
According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, assistant coach Gus Bradley was another "huge addition" that the 49ers made this offseason.
“Gus, I have as much respect for as any coach I’ve been around, going against him a ton, how good he has been," Shanahan said after Day 1 of minicamp. "I just feel very fortunate to get him here. Saleh’s been with him for a long time. They have different personalities, but they're from very similar backgrounds, so I think it's really cool for Saleh to have him to bounce ideas off of and kind of to challenge him in certain ways.
Saleh and Bradley initially worked together on the Jacksonville Jaguars when Bradley became the head coach. He hired Saleh to be their linebackers coach.
Much of what Saleh knows is thanks to Bradley. The reason Bradley was hired as an assistant head coach on the 49ers was thanks to Saleh. So far, the 49ers are reaping the benefits of having Bradley aboard.
"Gus also brings a certain wisdom just as far as teaching how he communicates with people. He's always trying to help guys out around the building and I think he's been one of our huge additions this offseason.”
The 49ers have always built a terrific coaching staff. That is why so many coaches get poached from them. Bradley joining the team should only enhance that reputation.