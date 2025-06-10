All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Compares New 49ers DE Bryce Huff to Dee Ford

The 49ers will have landed a home run with Bryce Huff if he is as impactful as Dee Ford in 2019.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff (0) against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff (0) against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers were missing a veteran defensive lineman.

They made all of these additions on the defensive line through the NFL draft, which was necessary but didn't perfectly address the position. Relying largely on rookies is a bold plan.

However, the 49ers recently added a veteran to their defensive line. They acquired pass rusher Bryce Huff from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional mid-round pick.

Huff had his best year in 2023 while playing for the New York Jets under Robert Saleh. The 49ers are hoping Huff can return to that form and give them a similar impact that Dee Ford gave them in 2019.

"When you talk about just getting off the ball and how fast he does it. He will be our best get off the ball guy we've had since [former DL] Dee Ford," Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after Day 1 of minicamp. "So in terms of that, it's good to beat tackles that way, but also widens tackles to help with the inside pass rush and things like that and he affects the quarterback.”

That is an astounding comparison for Shanahan to make, especially for a player who wasn't impactful in 2024. Huff was a complete shell of himself last season.

However, Shanahan acknowledges that Huff wasn't in the ideal scheme to thrive with the Eagles, along with the lack of opportunities.

"He just didn't fit as well in their scheme, and just what they do schematically and stuff. I think they wanted to go a different direction with stuff, their outside guys drop into coverage and things like that, being the three-four base and that's something we really never do. So it's a little bit different."

Huff's addition helps round out the defensive line for the 49ers. Acquiring him was an excellent decision as it potentially gives a supplemental, efficient pass rush opposite Nick Bosa.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News