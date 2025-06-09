49ers' Best Move of Offseason was Hiring Robert Saleh per CBS Sports
The 49ers offseason was defined mostly by the people they lost rather than the people they added.
After going 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020, the 49ers cleaned house, fired two coordinators and said goodbye to nine starters. And yet, most experts expect the 49ers to bounce back next season because their schedule is soft and they brought back Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator.
In fact, hiring Saleh was the 49ers' best move of the offseason according to CBS Sports.
"Like the Eagles, the 49ers spent most of the offseason swallowing tough pills related to veteran exits, letting former headliners like Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw and Charvarius Ward head elsewhere," writes CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
"Besides locking up Brock Purdy, who might still be underrated as Kyle Shanahan's point guard, their reunion with their old defensive coordinator could be most pivotal. Their 'D' badly needed an identity again."
Saleh is a huge addition not only because he coached the 49ers defense once already. He's more than a retread. He's a top-five defensive coordinator who has improved since his first stint with the 49ers, plus he has head-coach experience now.
Most importantly, he replaces Nick Sorensen, who might have been the worst defensive coordinator in the league. He isn't even a defensive coordinator anymore -- he now coaches special teams for the Dallas Cowboys.
Last season, the 49ers gave up the fourth-most points in the NFL. Expect their defense to be much improved under Saleh.