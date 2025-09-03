This shocking pass rush prediction could swing the 49ers' season
The San Francisco 49ers are mostly relying on their youth on defense to put them over the edge. However, Bryce Huff is one veteran that fans are not quite buying as an impact player yet, but there is a real chance that he becomes one. Seth Walder of ESPN is high on Huff this year, and had a bold prediction that Huff gets back to his 2023 ways.
Edge rusher Bryce Huff will record at least nine sacks. Maybe this is just stubbornness, but there has to be a real chance that last year's disappointment in Philadelphia was a one-year blip for Huff that can be overcome by returning to a Robert Saleh-schemed defense. As bad as last season was, it's not enough to make me forget about the 10.0 sacks or the top-10 pass rush win rate at edge (22%) Huff recorded in 2023- Seth Walder
Can Bryce Huff record nine sacks with the San Francisco 49ers?
It is true that Huff is at his best with Robert Saleh. He has played five seasons and has 154 pressures and 20 sacks. In his three years with Saleh, he has 120 pressures and 15.5 sacks. Huff likes to play for Saleh, but Saleh obviously likes what Huff brings as well, as he went out of his way to bring him into the group.
Huff is not a run defender by any stretch, but he has a defined role as a pass rusher, and when asked to do it in the right scheme, he often ends up impacting the game. Saleh understands his strengths and limitations and brings out the best in him
This should be a good spot for Huff. With Mykel Williams and Yetur Gross-Matos, the other two edge rushers who will often play ahead of him are going to be run-defense-first players. The team is going to need the speed and pass rush off of the edge, and it will be a nice switch from what the team can bring.
Also, if Huff is blazing on the outside, it will not only make like easier for Nick Bosa, but the team will be able to slide Williams inside on pass-rushing downs and get the rookie his easiest matchups.
Of course, it is a bold prediction for a reason. Huff had 10 sacks in 2023, so even in 2021 and 2022, he had 5.5 sacks combined with Saleh. He did have 37 pressures in 2022, per PFF, but that is not quite the impact that is being expected.
If Huff had five sacks and something like 37 pressures, that would be fine for the 49ers, and it would open up all of the rotational ability discussed. However, it is not quite a bold prediction. Huff getting back to his nine- or ten-sack ways is asking for a lot.
It is certainly possible and not the worst bold prediction, but it will take him doing something he has rarely been capable of.