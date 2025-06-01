All 49ers

Should the 49ers be Concerned About Ricky Pearsall's Durability?

Pearsall is supposed to be the explosive element in the 49ers offense this year. They need him to be healthy.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
/ Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders this offseason, they did so largely because he misses games every season. Which made sense. Samuel certainly is injury-prone.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, his replacement, Ricky Pearsall, might be even more injury-prone than Samuel.

Pearsall will miss all of OTAs and minicamp with a hamstring injury he somehow suffered during Phase 1 of the offseason before practices even began. Last year, he missed most of OTAs and minicamp with a subluxed shoulder, then missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury. Which means Pearsall has injured his hamstring twice now.

Pearsall doesn't seem like the kind of young player who shows up to OTAs out of shape and injures himself trying to do too much too quickly. Rather, he seems like the kind of young player who puts too much pressure on himself to live up to his first-round pick status and overtrains in the offseason.

Whatever the reason, Pearsall never will reach his full potential if he can't stay healthy for a full training camp. That's where young players improve because they get to practice almost every day.

The 49ers won't be able to build their passing game around Pearsall this season if they can't count on him to be on the field. Instead, they'll have to feature Jauan Jennings simply because he's more dependable.

Pearsall is supposed to be the explosive element in the 49ers offense this year. They need him to be healthy. If he keeps getting injured, the 49ers will have to sign a different wide receiver.

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

