49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Held out of OTAs due to Injury

Slowly but surely, Ricky Pearsall is becoming an injury concern.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Here we go again.

The San Francisco 49ers are anticipating being without former first-round wide receiver Ricky Pearsall for offseason team activities.

On Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Pearsall is being held out of practice due to a hamstring injury. Shanahan classified the injury as a "tweak," so the concern isn't heavy.

Holding out Pearsall is the right call for the 49ers. Hamstrings are extremely tricky and vary for every player. Practicing on a tweaked ham could worsen into a severe strain if Pearsall isn't careful.

While holding him out is wise, it is tough to deny that Pearsall is slowly but surely becoming an injury concern. Last year, he was limited in OTAs due to a shoulder injury.

Fast forward to training camp, and it was a hamstring injury that forced Pearsall to miss time. It's unclear if this is the same hamstring, but in either case, his hamstrings appear to be made of carnitas.

Tweaking a hamstring twice in nine months is alarming, no matter how you look at it. And even though it is just OTAs, Pearsall needs to be out there.

He has missed too much time due to injuries and from his unfortunate shooting incident. He showed a lot of promise towards the end of the 2024 regular season.

What he needs now is to string together a ton of practices to establish himself. Unfortunately, this injury is a hiccup.

Now, missing OTAs will not be significantly detrimental. If he can avoid injuries when training camp begins, then he can make up for lost time.

But as of now, Pearsall is under a microscope and is currently on a path to being labeled injury prone.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
