Should the 49ers Place Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve?
There is a lot of concern right now with San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey.
He's currently dealing with Achilles tendinitis, initially ruled as a simple calf strain. There has been more to this injury than the 49ers have been letting on. First, it was McCaffrey claiming in the preseason that he would play if they were regular season games.
Well, Week 1 against the New York Jets arrived and he was nowhere to be found. Now, it is Shanahan saying that if it were a playoff game McCaffrey would be playing. What's the next statement going to be? If it were the Super Bowl then he would play? His injury is a massive concern.
It's one that they better not be downplaying to themselves as they are to the public. McCaffrey shouldn't play in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. You could even make the case that placing him on Injured Reserve would be a wise option. He's not going to drastically improve in less than a week.
Should the 49ers place McCaffrey on Injured Reserve?
They should. Continuing to allow McCaffrey onto the practice field every week is a risky move. He should be using this time to rest his Achilles and get work done. This is an injury that can linger for the entire season if he isn't careful.
It is better to take the short-term absence with him than potentially losing him for longer later in the season. But that isn't something Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are considering.
"No, I've never considered that," Shanahan said on placing McCaffrey on Injured Reserve. "We considered him to play last week, so definitely not thinking about four weeks off."
In Shanahan's defense, placing McCaffrey on Injured Reserve will feel like a long time. The season is only 17 games long and one game has already been played. Placing him on there will lock him in to be inactive for the next four games. Every game is precious. What if backup Jordan Mason starts to falter?
It wouldn't be that shocking to see. He's never been a starter before. To do that on a week-to-week basis can prove taxing on him. One that he wasn't prepared for. Suddenly, the Week 1 beast that everyone saw turns into a shell of himself and ends up limiting the offense.
But isn't that why the 49ers have multiple All-Pro skill players? Not to mention an MVP finalist in Brock Purdy at quarterback. The 49ers get credited for being one of, if not the most talented team in the NFL. Yet, they are so desperate and reliant on McCaffrey that they can't go more than four or five games without him?
Again, the short-term absence with McCaffrey is a lighter risk than playing him now. The 49ers cannot be that desperate to have him back, especially at the cost of him worsening his injury. Their offense should be able to operate strong without him.
If not, then perhaps Shanahan and the All-Pro players need to be looked at differently.