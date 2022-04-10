Should the 49ers Extend Deebo Samuel Immediately?

Deebo Samuel could be feeling impatient from the lack of movement on an extension from the 49ers.

Deebo Samuel could be growing impatient with the 49ers.

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, now is the time for Samuel to be handed an extension. It is a common practice to extend stud players before they play out the final year of their contract.

However, nothing has come close to occuring with an extension for Samuel from the 49ers. The lack of movement could be irking him and have something to do with why Samuel deleted all 49ers related pictures from his Instagram account. Whether it is something or nothing, it would not be surprising for Samuel to feel impatient. He has been watching countless of his wide receiver peers be cashed out, so it is only natural that he wants to jump in on that.

The issue is that the 49ers do not rush to extend their guys. Fred Warner and George Kittle had to wait until training camp for their extensions. Both of them trusted the process and were rewarded handsomely. But if Samuel is impatient and it starts to create drama, then perhaps the 49ers should adjust.

So should the 49ers extend Samuel immediately?

Not at all.

There is no rush to extend him. It is a process that the 49ers have been following the last two years and it should remain that way. How they have conducted themselves with the extension of players that are due has gone well. They must continue that same process to remain consistent. Giving in to a player because their feelings are hurt due to impatience or whatever the case may be is foolish.

Nothing is wrong at all with how the 49ers are operating. If Samuel feels a type of way from not being extended yet, then that is his own issue. He should have seen this coming as Warner and Kittle are prime examples of it recently.

Plus, those players have a better track record of earning their keep for an extension since they have performed at a high level longer. Caving into extending Samuel now, assuming they are even going to, would give the players all the power for future negotiations.

Samuel needs to wait and be patient until then.