Should the 49ers Re-Sign Jaquiski Tartt?

Jaquiski Tartt is still a free agent, which means there is still a shot for the 49ers to re-sign him.

Much like last year’s free agency period, the suitors for Tartt don’t seem to be arising. There is still time for a team to pop up, but it’s anyone's guess at this point.

As it stands, the 49ers do not have a starting caliber safety on the roster. They could roll with Talanoa Hufanga, but there is going to be a lot of bumps along the way with him that I’m not sure the 49ers will want to afford. The fact that they signed Charvarius Ward to start instead of rolling with Ambry Thomas indicates that.

Tartt is an extremely underrated safety. Health wasn’t too much of an issue with him last season as it had been in the past. He’s still an impactful starter who alongside Jimmie Ward make for one of the best safety tandems in the game.

So should the 49ers re-sign Tartt?

Bring him back immediately.

There is a major hole at safety for the 49ers much like there is at nickel corner after K’Waun Williams signed with the Broncos. Options to replace Williams are slim just like with Tartt if he remains unsigned. His cost clearly shouldn’t be much as his market indicates.

Plus, the 49ers could use the four-year qualifying player offer since he’s played with the team for at least four-years. Doing this will allow for the veteran minimum salary cap hit of $1.035, but a salary up to $1.35m and more than that. It’s just a matter on if Tartt is willing to sign at that number. He simply might be done here as I think he is given the fact he finally wants a valued deal for himself. Can’t say I blame him, especially with the state taxes here on such a minimum deal makes it less attractive to stay.

However, should he somehow find it agreeable, then the 49ers should absolutely bring him back now that his market isn’t showing again. Re-sign him and then draft his replacement. Even if they take a solid safety on Day 2 of the draft, they can still find ways to implement that rookie without letting valuable reps to develop go to waste. Besides, the odds of Tartt getting injured again for a rookie to step in are fairly likely.

The 49ers could ultimately be done with older players in the secondary that carry an injury history. But bringing Tartt back at such a low number is worth bending the rules of that ideology.