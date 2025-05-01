Sports Illustrated Projects 49ers LB Nick Martin to Make Major Impact
The 49ers drafted a few projects this year.
Nick Martin is not one of them.
Martin has all the tools to make a major impact from Day 1 as the 49ers' replacement for Dre Greenlaw who signed with the Denver Broncos this offseason. Whether Martin's body can hold up playing weakside linebacker at 221 pounds in the NFL is to be determined. But he should have no issues getting on the field as a rookie.
That's why Sports Illustrated projects Nick Martin to be one of the three most productive rookies picked in Round 3 this year.
"Martin is undersized at 5' 11½" and 221 pounds, but plays an explosive brand of football," writes Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick. "From his sideline-to-sideline speed to his blitz proficiency, Martin has the athletic tools to clean up the trash at the second level of San Francisco’s defense while also making plays in pursuit. Martin struggles taking on blockers and is still progressing as a read-and-react player against the run. Still, Martin is a viable replacement for free agent departure Dre Greenlaw in the middle of the 49ers’ defense."
Martin indeed struggles to take on blockers, which is why the 49ers drafted Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins and C.J. West as well. They're all elite run defenders who can tie up blockers and keep Martin untouched.
In addition, Martin recorded a whopping 6 sacks in 2023 -- more than Williams, Collins or West ever recorded in a collegiate season. Look for 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to use Martin as a blitzer on third downs.
Don't be surprised if Martin makes the Pro Bowl as a rookie.