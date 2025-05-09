Sports Illustrated Ranks the 49ers' Roster Third in the NFC West
Roughly 15 months ago, the 49ers had the best roster in the NFL.
They still found a way to lose the Super Bowl, but they had a whopping nine players that ranked in the NFL's top 100 that season. It was one of the most talented teams to not win a Super Bowl.
Now, the 49ers aren't even the most talented team in the NFC West. In fact, their roster ranks third in the division behind the Rams and the Cardinals according to Sports Illustrated.
"The 49ers have had a difficult offseason after parting with several key starters who helped them make the NFC title game in three consecutive seasons before missing the postseason in 2024," writes Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.
"However, they could quickly return to the playoffs if the veteran star players stay healthy and the past two draft classes provide positive results. Left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk all missed several games due to injuries. Even if Aiyuk needs time to regain his top form, the 49ers can lean on Jauan Jennings, George Kittle and 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall. But San Francisco has a few concerns on the offensive line after losing guard Aaron Banks to the Green Bay Packers.
"There are many new faces on the defense, but Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are still around and are working again with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Several first- and second-year players that will be asked to play significant roles for this new-look defense. San Francisco needs immediate impacts from first-round edge rusher Mykel Williams, second-round defensive tackle Alfred Collins and third-round linebacker Nick Martin. There are, however, a few proven playmakers in the secondary, including cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and safety Ji’Ayir Brown."
This is a fair ranking.
The Rams clearly are the class of the division. The Cardinals are coming off an 8-9 last season in which they beat the 49ers twice, and they just signed three starters on their defensive line. Meanwhile, the 49ers signed no starters this offseason. Arizona was much more aggressive. They spent big money and the 49ers didn't.