All 49ers

Sports Illustrated Ranks the 49ers' Roster Third in the NFC West

This is a fair ranking.

Grant Cohn

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Roughly 15 months ago, the 49ers had the best roster in the NFL.

They still found a way to lose the Super Bowl, but they had a whopping nine players that ranked in the NFL's top 100 that season. It was one of the most talented teams to not win a Super Bowl.

Now, the 49ers aren't even the most talented team in the NFC West. In fact, their roster ranks third in the division behind the Rams and the Cardinals according to Sports Illustrated.

"The 49ers have had a difficult offseason after parting with several key starters who helped them make the NFC title game in three consecutive seasons before missing the postseason in 2024," writes Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.

"However, they could quickly return to the playoffs if the veteran star players stay healthy and the past two draft classes provide positive results. Left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk all missed several games due to injuries. Even if Aiyuk needs time to regain his top form, the 49ers can lean on Jauan Jennings, George Kittle and 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall. But San Francisco has a few concerns on the offensive line after losing guard Aaron Banks to the Green Bay Packers. 

"There are many new faces on the defense, but Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are still around and are working again with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Several first- and second-year players that will be asked to play significant roles for this new-look defense. San Francisco needs immediate impacts from first-round edge rusher Mykel Williams, second-round defensive tackle Alfred Collins and third-round linebacker Nick Martin. There are, however, a few proven playmakers in the secondary, including cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and safety Ji’Ayir Brown."

This is a fair ranking.

The Rams clearly are the class of the division. The Cardinals are coming off an 8-9 last season in which they beat the 49ers twice, and they just signed three starters on their defensive line. Meanwhile, the 49ers signed no starters this offseason. Arizona was much more aggressive. They spent big money and the 49ers didn't.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News