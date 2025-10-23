This star player's stock has fallen dramatically for the 49ers
Before the start of the 2025 season, there was not a wide receiver with more buzz around the trade market than Jauan Jennings. He was coming off a strong season and was in the midst of a contract dispute with the San Francisco 49ers.
However, as ESPN listed the top trade pieces on the market, they listed six wide receivers and seven pass catchers without even talking about Jennings.
ESPN article highlights how far Jauan Jennings' stock fell
ESPN had Jaylen Waddle at the top, followed by Jakobi Meyers, Chris Olave, Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, and Rashad Bateman. They also have Mark Andrews, who is essentially a wide receiver at this stage, as his role in the offense is very similar to Jennings. All of these players were ahead of Jennings.
To be fair, Waddle was not on the trade block prior to the season. The rest of the names were already being thrown out around that time, though. All of the other names have either helped or stayed neutral in their trade market; the market for Jennings has likely plummeted.
Whether Jennings was actually hurt all summer or holding out, he is clearly playing through injuries now. It is not helping his view around the league. Jennings is averaging 1.04 yards per route run this season.
That is down from his career rate of 1.55, and last year he set a career high of 2.26. He is averaging a full 1.22 yards less every time he runs a route this season. On Sunday, in a national spotlight, he cost the team with an interception off his hands, and then failed to get his feet down on what should have been a catch for most NFL wide receivers.
Jennings has been seen in more arguments with the coaching staff than highlight plays this season, and that does not have teams calling the 49ers, wondering about his services.
It is likely going to impact his pockets this season as well. The 49ers are likely done doing business with Jennings after how this offseason went and after how this season went; other teams will think he was a one-year wonder and a product of the system.
Kirk signed for $5 million this offseason, and he is listed ahead of Jennings on the list of players that teams are calling for. Is this what Jennings is about to walk into, and does it open the door for San Francisco to sign him for less this summer?
Stay tuned.