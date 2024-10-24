Stats Show 49ers QB Brock Purdy is Struggling to Beat Man Coverage
NFL defensive coordinators may have found Brock Purdy's kryptonite.
We know he's an outstanding anticipatory thrower against zone coverage. But this season, he's struggling big time against man-to-man coverage. Check out the stats.
Through 7 games, Purdy's completion percentage against man coverage is a mere 41.1, which ranks 33rd in the NFL. In addition, his quarterback rating against man coverage is 59.3, which ranks 32nd in the league.
Now check out Purdy's numbers this season against zone coverage: 73.7% completions (sixth best in the NFL) and 130.7 quarterback rating (tops in the league).
In the past, teams were hesitant to use man coverage against the 49ers because they couldn't match up with Christian McCaffrey. He was a man-coverage beater. No linebacker in the league can handle him one on one out of the backfield. So teams mostly played zone against Purdy and he shredded.
Now teams are playing man coverage against him without fear and he's not making them pay. Often, his best plays against man coverage are scrambles. And part of that is because his receivers aren't getting open quickly. But another part is that beating man coverage requires arm talent, not just anticipation, and Purdy simply doesn't throw with much velocity.
That's why Purdy seems so indecisive against man coverage. He often predetermines a matchup he likes before the snap, and if that player doesn't get open, he holds the ball forever and runs around until he figures out what to do.
He better figure out how to beat man coverage soon or that's all he'll see the rest of the season.