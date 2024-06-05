Talanoa Hufanga Compares 49ers DC Nick Sorensen to DeMeco Ryans
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers defense misses DeMeco Ryans.
You can tell by the way they talk about him still. He's entering his second season as the Houston Texans head coach, and yet 49ers players still bring him up all the time, especially when asked about new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen.
On Wednesday at minicamp, I asked Hufanga what he likes about Sorensen. Notice how many times he brings up Ryans.
"He has been there already in the meetings, so it's not like he's a fresh, new face," Hufanga said. "He knows what the system was. He has been it with DeMeco Ryans as well, so he knows what we're trying to accomplish. He makes tweaks here and there. The good thing is his energy. It's very much like DeMeco's style. They're two different coaches, but it's the same system, philosophy and the way they teach is very competitive and energetic. That's something I appreciate about them."
TRANSLATION: Sorensen is no Steve Wilks.
Wilks clearly was the opposite of Ryans because Wilks has low energy and did not know the system as well as the players did. They lost patience with him so quickly because he wasn't one of them. Sorensen is one of them, which means he has a chance to succeed. It's possible the players will play as hard for him as they did for Ryans. Because Ryans isn't a defensive genius -- he simply is a smart coach and his players play like crazy for him. Under Wilks, the 49ers players went through the motions half the time.
Sounds like they hired the right defensive coordinator.