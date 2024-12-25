All 49ers

The 49ers Almost Certainly will Sign a Quarterback this Offseason

Impending free agent quarterbacks: Carson Wentz, Daniel Jones, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota.

Grant Cohn

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
This offseason, expect the 49ers to sign at least one quarterback, maybe even two.

That's because Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs both will be free agents. And neither one needs to return. Brock Purdy needs a better backup, someone who can push him like Sam Darnold pushed him in 2023.

That year, Purdy was coming off a torn UCL and the 49ers wanted to make sure they had the most talented quarterback room possible. So they added Darnold to a quarterback room that already had Purdy and Trey Lance. Which means the 49ers had two former no. 3 picks competing to be the backup. Darnold of course won the competition, and now is having an outstanding season as the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback.

The 49ers could trade Purdy and sign Darnold, or they could keep Purdy and try to find the next Darnold. Meaning a former first-round pick with starting experience who was unfairly labeled a bust in his 20s.

Impending free agent quarterbacks who fit that description: Carson Wentz, Daniel Jones, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota.

Expect the 49ers to sign at least one of those players. Because they'll be cheap, and they have the talent to potentially flourish on the 49ers. Unlike Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs, who are third-string quarterbacks. Guys who shouldn't be active on game days.

Who knows, maybe Daniel Jones would be a winning quarterback if he got to play with George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings?

