The 49ers are Among the Favorites to Sign Aaron Rodgers
This offseason, the 49ers probably will sign Brock Purdy to a long-term contract extension and Aaron Rodgers probably will retire.
But if they don't come to an agreement with Purdy, and if Rodgers decides to play for one more season, the 49ers apparently are among the favorites to sign him according to oddsmakers.
The favorite is the Raiders at plus-200. They would make sense for Rodgers because they don't have a starting quarterback, plus Tom Brady is a part owner of their team. Perhaps he can lure Rodgers to Las Vegas.
After the Raiders, the 49ers and and the Steelers are tied at plus-300 to sign Rodgers. The Steelers would make sense because their current starting quarterback, Russell Wilson, will be a free agent in the offseason.
The 49ers would make sense because he would be cheaper and potentially better than Purdy, who has thrown 25 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions in his past 20 starts. Rodgers threw 28 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season for the awful Jets. He probably would do even better for the 49ers even though he's old and doesn't move well anymore. He still throws the ball much much better than Purdy throws it.
Again, the 49ers' intention this offseason most likely is to sign Purdy. But if they can't come to an agreement with him, Rodgers could be the best alternative for a veteran team that wants to have an immediate bounce back into Super Bowl contention next season.