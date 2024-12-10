All 49ers

The 49ers are PFF's 7th-Highest-Graded Team Heading into Week 15

What does that say about the job the 49ers coaching staff has done?

Grant Cohn

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
In this story:

Certainly, the 49ers have had lots of injuries and misfortune this season. But they're still one of the most talented teams in the NFL, which makes them one of the league's biggest disappointments this season.

Through 14 weeks, the 49ers are the seventh-highest-graded team on Pro Football Focus. They also have the fourth-highest-graded offense, the 11th-highest-graded defense and the 16th-highest-graded special teams unit.

All of this makes the 49ers' 6-7 record extremely puzzling. According to PFF, the 49ers have a better roster than the Chiefs, the Vikings, the Seahawks, the Rams, the Cardinals, the Packers and the Bills. And yet, the 49ers have lost to all seven of these teams.

What does that say about the job the 49ers coaching staff has done?

If the 49ers have the seventh-highest-graded roster in the NFL but they're one game under .500 entering Week 15, does that mean their head coach is doing a bad job? Who else is responsible for making sure the team lives up to its potential?

This past Sunday, the 49ers appeared to show their full potential in a blowout against the Bears, but it was the Bears. And they're awful. Let's see the 49ers maintain that level of desperation this Thursday night against the Rams, who apparently aren't as good as the 49ers according to Pro Football Focus' grading system.

The 49ers have two of the best offensive players in the league this season -- George Kittle and Jauan Jennings. As long as Kyle Shanahan calls lots of passes for those two and not so many for Deebo Samuel, who is struggling this season, the 49ers should win.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News