The 49ers are PFF's 7th-Highest-Graded Team Heading into Week 15
Certainly, the 49ers have had lots of injuries and misfortune this season. But they're still one of the most talented teams in the NFL, which makes them one of the league's biggest disappointments this season.
Through 14 weeks, the 49ers are the seventh-highest-graded team on Pro Football Focus. They also have the fourth-highest-graded offense, the 11th-highest-graded defense and the 16th-highest-graded special teams unit.
All of this makes the 49ers' 6-7 record extremely puzzling. According to PFF, the 49ers have a better roster than the Chiefs, the Vikings, the Seahawks, the Rams, the Cardinals, the Packers and the Bills. And yet, the 49ers have lost to all seven of these teams.
What does that say about the job the 49ers coaching staff has done?
If the 49ers have the seventh-highest-graded roster in the NFL but they're one game under .500 entering Week 15, does that mean their head coach is doing a bad job? Who else is responsible for making sure the team lives up to its potential?
This past Sunday, the 49ers appeared to show their full potential in a blowout against the Bears, but it was the Bears. And they're awful. Let's see the 49ers maintain that level of desperation this Thursday night against the Rams, who apparently aren't as good as the 49ers according to Pro Football Focus' grading system.
The 49ers have two of the best offensive players in the league this season -- George Kittle and Jauan Jennings. As long as Kyle Shanahan calls lots of passes for those two and not so many for Deebo Samuel, who is struggling this season, the 49ers should win.