Deebo Samuel Says He's Not Struggling; He Just Isn't Getting the Ball

Is he right?

Grant Cohn

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Deebo Samuel wants to set the record straight.

Sure, he has just 97 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns in the 49ers' past four games. But that doesn't mean he's struggling, according to Samuel.

"Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!!!!!!!" Samuel posted on X on Monday. But what he posted isn't entirely true.

On Sunday during the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Bears, Samuel got the ball 7 times -- once more than George Kittle, who's having an All Pro season. Samuel is not having an All Pro season, and yet only running back Isaac Guerendo got the ball more than Samuel on Sunday.

In addition, Samuel has 72 touches this season and is on pace for 96. In 2023, he had 97 touches. In 2022, he had 98. So he's right on his usual pace.

The difference is Samuel -- he's not he player he was the past few years. He's not explosive anymore and he doesn't break tackles like he used to. Last season, he broke 17 tackles. This seaosn, he has broken only four.

Breaking tackles and running after the catch is what made Samuel good. Now, he doesn't break tackles, he's not a threat after the catch, he can't beat man-to-man coverage, he has a small catch radius and he drops too many passes.

So, yeah, he's struggling.

Quite frankly, he deserves fewer touches, not more. Because good things rarely happen when he gets the ball this season. The 49ers would be better off getting others involved.

